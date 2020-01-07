Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,866. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $898.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Preferred Bank by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 861.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

