Analysts Set TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Price Target at $3.33

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

TTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.