Analysts Set U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT at $57.33

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,555,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

