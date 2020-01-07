Analysts Set UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Target Price at GBX 1,050

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get UNITE Group alerts:

LON:UTG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,239 ($16.30). 165,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,474. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 810 ($10.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,227 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,101.52.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.