Analyzing GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) & Heska (OTCMKTS:HSKA)

GeneNews (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

GeneNews has a beta of 5.12, meaning that its share price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GeneNews and Heska, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneNews 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 6 1 0 2.14

Heska has a consensus target price of $86.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.40%. Given Heska’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than GeneNews.

Profitability

This table compares GeneNews and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneNews -2,760.90% N/A -116.47% Heska 3.15% 3.17% 2.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneNews and Heska’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneNews $190,000.00 37.31 -$3.94 million N/A N/A Heska $127.45 million 5.88 $5.85 million $1.42 67.37

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than GeneNews.

Summary

Heska beats GeneNews on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneNews

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. GeneNews Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. It also provides digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products, as well as ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. The company's Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment offers a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. Heska Corporation sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

