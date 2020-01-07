AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.03 million.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $620.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGO. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,331.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

