AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.85 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.15 EPS.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.33.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

