ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $7,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,071,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

