Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Financial Survey

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 27.60% 11.59% 10.35% Sensus Healthcare -9.83% -9.78% -7.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and Sensus Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 1 1 3 0 2.40 Sensus Healthcare 1 2 3 0 2.33

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential downside of 11.67%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 113.99%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $105.56 million 7.31 $18.72 million $1.84 29.38 Sensus Healthcare $26.43 million 2.30 -$2.02 million ($0.14) -26.29

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Sensus Healthcare on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Its orthobiologics products comprise ORTHOVISC, ORTHOVISC mini, MONOVISC, and CINGAL for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; HYALOFAST, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery; HYALONECT, a resorbable knitted fabric mesh; HYALOSS MATRIX, HYAFF fibers used to mix blood/bone grafts to form a paste for bone regeneration; and HYALOGLIDE, an ACP gel used in tenolysis treatment. The company's dermal products include wound care products that comprise HYALOMATRIX and HYALOFILL for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers, and for use in connection with the regeneration of skin; and ELEVESS, an aesthetic dermatology product. Its surgical products comprise HYALOBARRIER, a post-operative adhesion barrier for use in the abdomino-pelvic area; MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing; and MEROGEL INJECTABLE, a viscous hydrogel. The company also offers ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; and veterinary products, which include HYVISC, an injectable HA product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sculptura product, a proprietary robotic intraoperative radiation therapy system that uses patented Beam Sculpting capabilities to treat various cancers during surgery; and Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons, eye shields, and disposable applicator tips, which are used to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

