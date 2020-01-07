Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.92.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE ANTM opened at $300.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Anthem by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 73.5% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.