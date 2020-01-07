Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by Leerink Swann

Stock analysts at Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

