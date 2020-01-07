Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $103,000. III Capital Management bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

