Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.48

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 6249036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

