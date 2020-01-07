Apex (CPX) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, Apex has traded up 44.1% against the dollar. Apex has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $17,768.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016214 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003437 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

