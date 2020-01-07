Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 0.88%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMEH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

AMEH stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $627.37 million, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 12,100 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $215,017.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 290,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,378. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

