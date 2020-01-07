Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,802,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.41 and its 200-day moving average is $233.30. The company has a market cap of $1,328.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

