Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.1% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $299.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $300.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.34.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $13,472,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

