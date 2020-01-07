Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Management

Horan Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Horan Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horan Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.39. 26,920,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $300.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

