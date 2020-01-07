Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 33,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,621. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,416.39%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

