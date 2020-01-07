Arcblock Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and $7.71 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LBank, Gate.io, Kucoin, BitMart, DDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, CoinBene, DragonEX, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

