Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Svb Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $8.49.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

