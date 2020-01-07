Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Sells 16,222,041 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers sold 16,222,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £324,440.82 ($426,783.50).

On Friday, December 27th, Michael de Villiers sold 2,550,500 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £51,010 ($67,100.76).

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael de Villiers acquired 743,370 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £14,867.40 ($19,557.22).

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.13. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.98 ($0.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.21.

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Turkey. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Red Rabbit project, including the Kiziltepe and Tavsan sectors located in western Turkey.

