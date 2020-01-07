Aritzia (ATZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$241.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.63 million.

ATZ opened at C$19.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$15.33 and a 1-year high of C$19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

