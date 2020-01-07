Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions primarily in North America. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is headquatered in Lancaster, Pa. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:AFI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 74,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.71). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

