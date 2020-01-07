Arqma 24-Hour Volume Tops $135.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $22,931.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,887.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.01800032 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.03023978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00573975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00717674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00061030 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00024091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00401608 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,098,683 coins and its circulating supply is 3,054,139 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.