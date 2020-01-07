Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

NYSE:AJG opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

