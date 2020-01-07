Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives $85.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

ASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE ASH opened at $74.76 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ashland Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Ashland Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

