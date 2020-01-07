ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,343.46 ($43.98).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 3,372 ($44.36) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 114.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,156.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,811.84. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

