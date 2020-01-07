Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 207.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.