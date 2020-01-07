Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.18. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after buying an additional 394,257 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,241,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,841,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 803.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,087,000 after buying an additional 159,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,072,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,697,000 after buying an additional 155,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

