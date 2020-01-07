AssetMark Financial Holdings’ Lock-Up Period To End on January 14th (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial’s (NYSE:AMK) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 14th. AssetMark Financial had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 18th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. After the end of AssetMark Financial’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $6,215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.