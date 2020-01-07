Assicurazioni Generali’s (G) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.34 ($20.16).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

