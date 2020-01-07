Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,676.00

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,676 ($35.20) and last traded at GBX 2,675 ($35.19), with a volume of 79027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,615 ($34.40).

ABF has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,070 ($40.38) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,855.64 ($37.56).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,560.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,384.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $12.05. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

About Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.