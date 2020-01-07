Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Assura in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on Assura in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

AGR stock opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 53 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

