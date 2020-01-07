AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.35) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,842.33 ($103.16).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,623 ($100.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.82. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,491.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,097.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

