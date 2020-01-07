ATN (ATN) Trading 45.3% Lower Over Last Week

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, ATN has traded 45.3% lower against the US dollar. ATN has a market cap of $340,072.00 and $3.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit, Allcoin and RightBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATN Token Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

Buying and Selling ATN

ATN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE, Allcoin and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

