ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATNI. National Securities began coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BWS Financial upped their target price on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ATN International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

ATN International stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. ATN International has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $915.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.29.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,761.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock worth $440,274 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

