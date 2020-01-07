Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

