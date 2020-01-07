AT&T Inc. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on February 3rd

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 58.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

AT&T stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

