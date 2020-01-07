Atwater Malick LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.94. 7,082,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,031. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $249.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

