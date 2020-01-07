Atwater Malick LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for about 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.83. 664,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,840. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.26.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.