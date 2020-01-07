Atwater Malick LLC Purchases 3,043 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 4.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.25. 3,428,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,582,115. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

