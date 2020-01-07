Atwater Malick LLC Sells 4,264 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atwater Malick LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 3.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 372.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $79.43. 79,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,733. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9431 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

