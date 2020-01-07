aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in aTyr Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 54.32% of aTyr Pharma worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.