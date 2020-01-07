Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.68. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

