Authorship (ATS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Authorship has a total market cap of $6,887.00 and $6.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Authorship token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, Authorship has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00188022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01449258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00122477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com.

Authorship can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Authorship using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

