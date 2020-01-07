AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,240.40.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,165.71 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $798.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,194.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,138.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 66.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.