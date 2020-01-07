Aventus (AVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $449,572.00

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and Gatecoin. Aventus has a market cap of $449,572.00 and approximately $15,448.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00186275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.01411905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aventus Token Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Mercatox, Gatecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

