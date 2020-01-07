Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

AVY stock opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $89.60 and a one year high of $134.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

