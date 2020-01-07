AVEVA Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 15.50 (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AVV opened at GBX 4,728 ($62.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,578.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,074.43. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,352 ($30.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,754 ($62.54).

AVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,048.13 ($53.25).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

